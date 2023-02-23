“Scottish Labour’s promise to sell homes for £1 is a politically led gimmick”

DJ Alexander Ltd, which is the largest lettings and estate agency in Scotland and is part of the Lomond Group, said that the announcement by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the party’s conference last weekend was just another headline-grabbing statement aimed at gaining short-term publicity without addressing the real underlying issues in the housing sector

Mr Sarwar stated that: “There is no single solution to the housing crisis.”

However, he then stated that his party would offer to sell an estimated 27,000 long-term empty homes in Scotland for £1 each and provide Government-backed loans to renovate these properties.

David Alexander, the chief executive officer of DJ Alexander Scotland Ltd, responded: “This is an example of another shiny housing bauble placed before the electorate and designed to produce headlines and attract voters without addressing any of the underlying issues in the housing market.”

