By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 11:32

Senior off-duty police officer shot four times in front of his son in Northern Ireland Image: Screengrab Screengrab Police Service Northern Ireland

A senior off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland was shot by suspected masked ‘New IRA gunmen ‘ after he was ambushed in front of his son

Masked gun men open fired and shot a senior off-duty police officer in a shocking attack that took place in Northern Ireland.

According to Mail Online, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was ambushed by two suspects of the New IRA, while he was putting footballs at the back of his car after coaching children.

Caldwell was at the Youth Sport Omagh in Co Tyrone, when the ambush happened at around 8 pm on Wednesday, February 22.

Local reports suggest that after he was shot at, Caldwell tried to run, but eventually fell and was again shot by the suspects, which there were children around the vicinity.

According to the police the suspects are believed to be from the “New IRA dissident republican group responsible for murdering the journalist Lyra McKee, 29, fled in a car that was later found burnt out”.

He was then rushed to the hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene, as they said that Caldwell was in a “critical but stable condition”.

The police have started an attempted murder investigation has been started after the attack, along with officers from the Republic of Ireland, who are assisting in the case, due to suspicions that the suspects might have crossed the border.

“The investigation is at an early stage we are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation”, said Mark McEwan, assistant chief constable.

He added, “The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that, there is a primary focus as well on New IRA”.

Recognized as a high-profile officer, Caldwell has been reported to have led several major investigations in the country.

He also took a lead role in the investigation following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

___________________________________________________________

