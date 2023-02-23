Spain’s New Digital Nomad Visa. Benefits. Requirements. How to apply for it. Expert legal advice by White-Baos Lawyers. 

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 23 February 2023 • 10:51

Image:Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock

A few months ago, we anticipated that the Digital Nomad Visa was about to be passed in Spain. On the 22nd of December of last year, the Startups Law (formally approved as Law 28/2022) finally came into force, bringing with it a new type of residence permit. In today’s article we analyse its most important attributes. Emphasising the requirements established by the law to be able to apply for it, its duration, and its beneficial tax regime.

Requirements.

There are several requirements and documentation that must be provided in order to be eligible for this VISA.

The Digital Nomad Visa is intended only for non-European teleworkers. That is, those who can carry out their activity remotely, regardless if they work for a single company or if they are self-employed and work for several companies. The employer-employee relationship must be at least 3 months old. And the companies, must have been in operation for at least 12 months. Workers are also required to have a certain academic background or work experience. It can be either a university degree, graduate or postgraduate degree, professional training, etc. Work experience in the sector of at least 3 years is also admitted. Among other requirements, it is also necessary that the worker is legally in Spain, has no criminal record (neither in Spain, nor in the country of his/her residence during the last 2 years). The applicants must take out a Medical Insurance in Spain. Etc. (Please note that documents issued abroad will require apostille and sword translation ) Proof of a certain economic capacity must also be provided. At the moment, this has been set at twice the minimum wage in Spain. That is to say, approximately €2,200 per month (around €26,000 per year). Depending on the case, this can be proven in different ways: a bank statement, payslips, etc.

Duration.

The Visa, when applied from Spain, will last initially 3 years. Although an extension for periods of 2 years can be requested afterwards for its renewal. Another advantage of this visa is that these periods count towards applying for a long-term residency (after five years) and even nationality (after ten years).

Tax Benefits.

Holders of this visa will enjoy, among others, of a fixed rate of 24% for income up to €600,000, the possibility of not having to file the controversial 720 tax declaration nor the wealth tax, etc.

If you want to know in detail the application process for this type of Visa, complete list of requirements, deadlines, etc. please do not hesitate to contact us. At White-Bos we will study your case and offer you expert advice on the subject.

You may be interested in the following services and articles:

Obtaining residence in Spain. The Temporary Non-lucrative visa. Right to reside without working.

Obtaining residence visa or permits in Europe. Golden visa for foreign investors in Spain

RENEWAL OF NON-LUCRATIVE TEMPORARY VISA OR RESIDENCE: APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS, RENEWAL PERIODS, DEADLINES FOR RESOLUTION

Carlos Baos (Lawyer)

White & Baos.

Tel: +34 966 426 185

E-mail: [email protected]

White & Baos 2023 – All Rights Reserved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.