Spain’s New Digital Nomad Visa. Benefits. Requirements. How to apply for it. Expert legal advice by White-Baos Lawyers. 

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 23 February 2023 • 10:51
Image:Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock
A few months ago, we anticipated that the Digital Nomad Visa was about to be passed in Spain. On the 22nd of December of last year, the Startups Law (formally approved as Law 28/2022) finally came into force, bringing with it a new type of residence permit. In today’s article we analyse its most important attributes. Emphasising the requirements established by the law to be able to apply for it, its duration, and its beneficial tax regime.
Requirements.
There are several requirements and documentation that must be provided in order to be eligible for this VISA.
Duration.
The Visa, when applied from Spain, will last initially 3 years. Although an extension for periods of 2 years can be requested afterwards for its renewal. Another advantage of this visa is that these periods count towards applying for a long-term residency (after five years) and even nationality (after ten years).
Tax Benefits.
Holders of this visa will enjoy, among others, of a fixed rate of 24% for income up to €600,000, the possibility of not having to file the controversial 720 tax declaration nor the wealth tax, etc.
If you want to know in detail the application process for this type of Visa, complete list of requirements, deadlines, etc. please do not hesitate to contact us. At White-Bos we will study your case and offer you expert advice on the subject.
Lawyer Carlos Baos has been advising on variety of expat-related legal issues for years and weekly column offers free weekly insights.
