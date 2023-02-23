Surge in electric vehicle chargers in Spain as country meets EU’s top five list

By Betty Henderson • 23 February 2023 • 15:56

Electric vehicle chargers have been popping up all over Spain, including in town and city centres. Photo credit:Fanattiq / Wikimedia Commons

SPAIN made the EU’s top five for the most public electric car chargers in an announcement made on Thursday, February 23. The announcement spells good news for the Spanish green energy transition which is gaining traction.

The data released in a report by the European Observatory for Combustible Fuels found that Spain has a total of 34,380 public electric car charging points.

The impressive figures place Spain in the top five European countries for electric car chargers alongside electric vehicle heavyweight countries Germany and the Netherlands.

Experts have highlighted that Spain still has a long way to go however. The country has stated in its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan its goal to have more than 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by the end of 2023. Spain also has a relatively low volume of electric vehicles, accounting for just nine per cent of all vehicles.

Although the data shows an improvement in access to electric chargers in Europe, there is still work to be done. 42 per cent of the European Union’s total chargers are in Germany and the Netherlands, an access gap that needs to be bridged.