The ultimate guide to the 10 best insurance companies in Albox, Almeria

Taking out an insurance policy can be a stressful time, particularly in a foreign country with a different language to contend with. You need a reputable insurance company that will talk you through the policies, coverage and prices, making sure that you and your loved ones are protected.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best insurance companies in Albox, Almeria, and the policies they offer.

Whether you are looking for health insurance policies, coverage for your vehicle or possessions in your home, funeral plans, travel or life insurance policies, we have compiled a list of the best insurance companies in Albox to make your search that little bit easier.

Insurance in Spain – how to find the best policy for you

The insurance market in Spain offers a wide range of policies to expats and Spanish citizens, including health, real estate, travel, and vehicle coverage.

However, arriving in Spain and navigating the insurance products available for the best price can be a time-consuming and daunting task, with lots of fine details to consider and often differing from policies in your home country. Made even more difficult with a language barrier to contend with, finding the insurance company that is right for you can feel impossible.

Finding the right insurance products and coverage for you and your loved ones is essential. Not only this, health insurance is a mandatory requirement for your visa application following Brexit, so it is something you will need if you are in the process of applying for your Spanish residency.

Health insurance should ideally be tailored to your needs and there is a wide range of policies and additional services that expats can choose from. So, let’s take a look at the best insurance companies in Albox, including our top recommendations!

The best insurance companies in Albox, Almeria

Albroksa Albox

Albroksa Albox is a franchise of the central Albroska insurance company, offering policies covering life, health, pets, death, electronics and more. Putting the insured party at the heart of everything they do, the professional team at Albroksa Albox have close collaboration with insurance companies and carry out continuous monitoring of existing policies.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 665 810 574

Valdebrok Broker Correduria de Seguros

Established in 2004, Valdebrok Broker is an insurance broker whose work is based on the protection of their clients. Their large professional team can assist clients with insurance policies including motor, home, health, accident, death and business coverage.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 431 620

Plus Ultra Seguros

Grupo Catalana Occidente is one of the leaders in the Spanish insurance sector and a world leader in credit insurance. The professional agents in Albox are at your disposal to assist you with policies including health, accident, legal, life, business, and contents insurance.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 63 31 90

Garcia & Trinidad

With over 15 years in the insurance industry, the professionals at Garcia & Trinidad will attend to all your needs for personal and commercial insurance, financial services and business management so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 12 03 40

Reale Seguros

Reale Seguros Albox provides clients with personalised and professional advice on a range of policies including, but not limited to, car, home, life, and accident insurance policies.

Website: Click here

Telephone: Click here for a callback from the team

Ibex Insurance Albox

Ibex Group is a group of international insurance brokers originally established in 2000, working with many leading insurers in order to offer clients a wide range of products which meet most general insurance needs. Ibex Insurance Albox works closely with expats and can assist you with comprehensive insurance policies including car, bike, home, health, travel, boat, pet and business coverage.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 120 070

Agencia Generali Seguros

The Albox branch of Generali is part of the central company that has been operating across Spain for more than 170 years. Generali offers comprehensive insurance policies for individuals and self-employed people including health and accident, car and motorcycle, life and death, dental, pensions and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 915 149 934

Allianz Albox

The Albox branch of Allianz provides clients with the most sought-after insurance policies on the market, as well as civil liability insurance, policies for families, SMEs and self-employed, and cyber insurance. The most popular insurance policies from Allianz include car, home, health, life, van and motorcycle coverage.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 900 300 250

Mapfre Albox

Mapfre Albox offers clients personal and direct attention, through qualified professionals, integrated into the largest commercial network of Spanish insurance. Mapfre has the most complete range of insurance and financial solutions to satisfy all of your personal, family, professional and business needs, including policies that cover car, motorcycle, home, health and retirement insurance.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 120 340

