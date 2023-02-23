The Women’s Cycling Tour of Spain will start from Torrevieja

The race will be held from May 1 to 7 under a seven-stage route.

Javier Guillen, the general director of Unipublic confirmed: “The Women’s Tour is a project that we have worked on with great care and enthusiasm together with essential partners such as the Higher Sports Council, Carrefour and all the venues and sponsors that will make this first edition possible.”

“It is a source of pride that Costa Blanca and Torrevieja are once again committed to top-level cycling, as they already did with the start of La Vuelta in 2019”, Javier explained.

“If we have one of the three most important races in men’s cycling, it is essential to also have one of the three biggest in women’s cycling. La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es was born and grows with a new identity and with its own strength. We are looking forward to announcing the full tour next week.”

