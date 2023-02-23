Twenty per cent of UK parents expect adult children to return home

By Linda Hall • 23 February 2023 • 11:34

BACK HOME: An increasing number of adult children are living with their parents once more Photo credit: Pexels/Askar Abayev

THE empty nest syndrome that hits mothers when children leave home no longer affects 20 per cent of British families.

Research by credit card firm Capital One UK found that around one in five parents expect at least one of their adult children to move back as inflation and high rents put a strain on their finances.

Seventy-five per cent of the 2,000 parents taking part in the survey told Capital One that they would welcome their children with open arms if they were struggling financially. Researchers also learnt that nearly half the participants already had friends whose adult children now lived in the family home again.

However happy parents might be to re-accommodate their offspring, the cost could hit them hard. The average family expected energy and food bills to rise by £272 (€308.8) a month, Capital One found.

