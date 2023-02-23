UK landlords enjoy rising yields as rent values outperform house prices

Despite the government’s best efforts, specifically, the abandoned plan to increase capital gains tax for landlords, the UK rental market has continued to strengthen over the past year.

The current average UK rental yield is 4.08 per cent.

This marks a 0.19 per cent increase over the past year.

But to better understand exactly how well the national market is performing, Sirius has analysed yield data on a postcode level and found that some regional numbers dwarf this UK average.

Today, the UK’s highest rental yields are being generated in the BD1 postcode region of Bradford where they currently stand at a very healthy average of 11.06 per cent.

In the Leeds postcode district of LS2, yields currently average 10.05 per cent, while in Manchester’s M14, they stand at 9.41 per cent.

This northern dominance continues with Leeds’ LS4 district (9.18 per cent) before the midlands start to enter the picture with Nottingham’s NG7 (8.96 per cent) and Birmingham’s B29 (8.57 per cent).

