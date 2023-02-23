UK spends £56M of public funding for electric vehicle charge points

The UK is set to spend £56M of public funding for electric vehicle charge points. Electric vehicle drivers from Cumbria to West Sussex will benefit from the continued expansion of electric vehicle charging points across the country.

The funding will expand the current Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot, boost the existing On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) and help councils secure dedicated resources to develop in-house expertise and capability to coordinate charge point plans and deliver a more comprehensive and reliable network of charge points for drivers.

The government has already spent over £2B to support the move to zero-emission vehicles, helping drive forward the decarbonisation of the UK’s entire transport system.

Running out of gas or electricity produces the same result: your car will stop. In the case of a gas car, a roadside service truck can usually bring you a can of gas, or tow you to the nearest gas station. Similarly, an electric car can simply be towed to the nearest charging station.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.