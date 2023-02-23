UK used car market continues positive trajectory in February

According to the latest data from Auto Trader, the health of the used car market is continuing to build momentum, with growth recorded in demand, sales, and retail prices.

In fact, Auto Trader’s Retail Price Index, which is based on daily pricing analysis of circa 900,000 vehicles across the market, shows the current average price of a used car is £17,880, which marks a 1.7 per cent year-on-year increase on a like-for-like basis.

Although the rate of growth is down significantly from a peak of 32 per cent year-on-year in April 2022. This current rate is on top of the massive 31.9 per cent year-on-year increase recorded this time last year.

It also marks a month-on-month increase of 0.7 per cent, which is not only ahead of the 0.3 per cent recorded last month, but also the 0.4 per cent February average between 2011 and 2019.

