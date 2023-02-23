UK’s National Trust puts down roots of first major community woodland

The conservation charity aims to create a 120-hectare future-proof woodland at Wembury Barton Farm on the stunning south Devon coast which is equivalent in size to 168 football pitches.

This will not only become a haven for wildlife but also for individuals and the wider community around Plymouth.

With tree planting now underway, the existing 36 hectares of woodland at Wembury will be expanded by 84 more hectares of new planting over the coming three years, forming a rich mosaic of woodland and wood pasture.

Nearly four kilometres of new hedgerows and banks will also be planted. The area will also sequester a significant amount of carbon as the trees mature.

A wide range of people will be able to access and enjoy this woodland on a network of new multi-user and other paths, bringing them closer to nature and helping to improve both mental and physical well-being.

