UN General Assembly votes heavily in favour of Russia withdrawing from Ukraine

By Chris King • 23 February 2023 • 22:19

Image of the vote in the UN general Assembly. Credit: [email protected]

A peace resolution facilitated by the EU met with a decisive vote in favour of Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine in the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly voted decisively this evening Thursday, February 23, to adopt Ukraine’s peace resolution facilitated by the EU.

With a result of 141 in favour and seven against, the international community has made a stand in its attempt to forge peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter. A total of 32 countries abstained from voting.

Breaking ⚡️the votes are in. UN General Assembly decisively adopts Ukraine’s peace resolution facilitated by the EU. The international community has stood up for a just, lasting & comprehensive peace in #Ukraine in line with the UN Charter. 141 YES 7 NO pic.twitter.com/tnGc89qpTC — 🇪🇺EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) February 23, 2023

Voting board for today’s UNGA resolution on UN Charter principles underlying a comprehensive, just & lasting peace in Ukraine ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OV4WbuN2rd — 🇪🇺EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) February 23, 2023

Today’s vote comes as the one-year anniversary approaches of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of the former Soviet state being launched.

“I am grateful to all the countries that endorsed the crucial @UN General Assembly resolution ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations that underline the comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'”, tweeted the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I am grateful to all the countries that endorsed the crucial @UN General Assembly resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations that underline the comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine". 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nFx8OuOMug — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2023

This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for 🇺🇦. A powerful testament to the solidarity of 🌎 community with 🇺🇦 people in the context of the anniversary of RF’s full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for 🇺🇦 #PeaceFormula! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fPBis4v9p1 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2023

In a second tweet, he added: “This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine. A powerful testament to the solidarity of the community with people in the context of the anniversary of RF’s full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for Ukraine’s #PeaceFormula!”.

