By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 13:20

WEATHER: Snowfall forecasted in parts of Spain as temperatures expected to drop Photo by OFC pictures Shutterstock.com

Fresh snowfall forecasted across parts of central and northern parts of Spain, as temperatures expected to drop

An alert has been issued across eleven autonomous communities in the center and north as snowfall has been forecast at lower levels.

According to Spain´s state meteorological agency (AEMET), this will be due to intense cold brought by the polar air mass inside the Spanish peninsula.

AEMET has issued an orange-level alert for the communities of Aragón, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

The agency has also issued a yellow warning in the regions of Asturias, Galicia and Madrid.

As reported by SER, strong and persistent rainfall is expected in the Cantabrian area.

The forecast also suggests that mountainous areas in the northern half of the peninsula will receive snow, as the temperatures will drop.

In Cantabria, the AEMET forecasts also indicate that very significant rains will be recorded, with accumulations of up to 40 litres per square metre, within 12 hours.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate more in higher altitudes but will also fall in areas above 500 metres from the sea level.

AEMET also said that the temperatures are expected to drop to -10 degrees Celsius, in the central and northern parts of the Spanish peninsula.

___________________________________________________________

