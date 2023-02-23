What’s happening…

By Nicole King • 23 February 2023 • 10:46

Image: Some of my Marbella Now Guests

The Opus Opera Placebo at Fred Friedrich Museum was truly an all-round experience for the senses and a gathering of “who’s who” in our community. This event has been and gone but you can still enjoy the interview with Nelly Friedrich in last week’s show as the passion behind it, from both Nelly and her husband, is as enjoyable as the end performance.

Still to come on the 4th March is the ZenSacional experience, composed by Hermane Rijks to summarise his life’s travels, in music. The show will start off with Hermane playing delicate “Zen” harmonies on a grand piano, gaining momentum to crescendo into a sparkling “Zensational” expression of saxophone, congas, drums, bass and a choir singing gospel, flamenco, Latin and passionate soul themes. The event is being held at the Theatre in Las Lagunas Mijas and I already have my ticket even though it means leaving Marbella.

Ana Francisca Garcia Trelles presents this year’s Foro ACCE – DESTINO (Destiny). On the 11th & 12th March 2023 some of the most renowned Spanish eminences in their fields will discuss “The immediate future of humanity”. Once again, I’ll venture out, this time to Torremolinos. In fact, my intention is to stay overnight so as not to miss a moment of either day. If you speak any Spanish this event is a must.

Also, not to be missed in tonight’s new Marbella Now (#MN386): “How to Make it Happen by being YOU”. This is the 10th year that Ali Meehan, President & Founder of Costa Women, has put together this formative event for us to optimise our business at this highly recommended “happening” at the Andalucia Lab.

If you want to know more about what wealth management actually means check out my interview with Kasie Della-Rumball; a Private Wealth Manager. I met Kasie at a Rotary Guadalmina event a few years ago and have since been able to appreciate her “down to earth and hands on” approach and keen insight and concern also for the smaller businesses and entrepreneurs.

Other guests this week include one of Marbella’s most highly regarded real estate agents, Kathy Carrasco, primordially dedicated to rentals and sales in the iconic Skol Marbella and Town centre. My CIT Marbella guest of the week is a self-proclaimed “Digital Nomad” José Luis Ortells who is the CEO of Linketer, a Digital Marketing company that offers experience, advice and know-how.

“You never know who you may be sitting next to in Marbella” is so very true when it comes to our local Spanish celebrities. Even if they’re in our midst we have no idea who they are so this week meet Concha Montes, prominent Journalist and presenter on “Onda Cero Radio”, one of Spain’s highest ranked and established radio stations.

Loneliness is at the top of the list of causes of depression so this is the chosen topic of discussion with psychologist Isabella Magdala for tonight’s programme, airing for the first time on RTV Marbella at 11pm.

