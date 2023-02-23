Working out with weights helps to improve bone density in women

By Linda Hall • 23 February 2023 • 9:24
WEIGHT TRAINING: Protects women’s bones by retaining muscle mass
Photo credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio
Building strength in middle age contributes to defining the shape of your old age and a good way to do this is with weights, trainers say.
For absolute beginners who haven’t worked out for some time, low-resistance body-weight exercises like walking or dancing are a good start.
This prepares muscles for the change in routine. Then, when you first pick up a weight, start light and level up as you become more comfortable.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
