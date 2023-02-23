Working out with weights helps to improve bone density in women

By Linda Hall • 23 February 2023 • 9:24

WEIGHT TRAINING: Protects women’s bones by retaining muscle mass Photo credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

AS women’s bones lose their density, the best way to protect them is by retaining muscle mass.

Building strength in middle age contributes to defining the shape of your old age and a good way to do this is with weights, trainers say.

For absolute beginners who haven’t worked out for some time, low-resistance body-weight exercises like walking or dancing are a good start.

This prepares muscles for the change in routine. Then, when you first pick up a weight, start light and level up as you become more comfortable.

