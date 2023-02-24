Big Eyes Coin Loot Box could generate 5000% Returns! New developments with Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 24 February 2023 • 9:45

Earn $100K with the Super Saiyan!

Why is everyone talking about Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) loot box? Well, this isn’t the first time BIG has stirred up excitement with a rare and fun opportunity for their fast-growing community. In case you haven’t heard of the loot box, it is a virtual mystery box that a consumer can trade in for a reward, which in this case will come in the form of BIG crypto tokens. BIG has seen the biggest presale gains in the last couple of years and is about to hit $29M in investment funds!

The team has created three boxes so far: The Cute Box, which costs $100 to open, and its prizes include $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000. Box number two is called the Kitty Vault; it costs $500 to open, and the prizes include $500, $600, $1.5k, $4K, and $25K. Last but not least, we have the Super Saiyan Box, which costs $1,000 to open, and its prizes include $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K, and an incredible $100K worth of BIG. We should also note that the rewards these boxes offer will always be more valuable than what the user has spent.

$40M Worth of Developments!

Cosmos (ATOM) aims to solve some of the most complicated problems facing the blockchain industry, such as slow, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally harmful issues that come with poof-of-work protocols like Bitcoin. The coin offers an ecosystem of about 50 interconnected blockchains, such as the Tendermint Core, Cosmos SDK, Cosmos Hub, and the IBC protocol. Like Solana and Polygon, ATOM’s utility provides faster transactions at a lower cost.

The founders of Cosmos made it their mission to make cryptocurrency more accessible and therefore encourage more people to invest on a larger scale. Two days ago, Cosmos Interchain Foundation announced they would be granting a sum of $40M to the core infrastructure and applications development of their ecosystem. In addition, the ICF is funding programs like the Interchain Developer Academy and Interchain Builders to drive Cosmos’s adoption and use cases.

Looks like Shibarium launches Next Week!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced rapid growth in 2023, and analysts predict that the release of their new development, Shibarium, will generate even more buzz. Shibarium is a DeFi, Ethereum blockchain-based exchange that seeks to offer a seamless and secure platform for trading in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The team created it to attract more investors and increase SHIBS’s value. The other day, the token’s fans were thrilled to see a tweet proclaiming that the exchange will launch next week. Much of their fan base doubted the source, a YouTuber, but then the primary Shiba Inu developer responded with a tweet that appeared to support the YouTuber’s initial claim.

Shibarium’s central goal is to offer solutions to some of the biggest problems in other DEXs. For example, the majority of DEXs are expensive and slow, which makes it hard for traders to execute deals effectively. Shibarium solves these problems by offering a faster and cheaper platform that is created especially for trading SHIB and other tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

