By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 11:07

Heartbreak as 'healthy' Canadian boy, 13, dies suddenly in Mexico. Image: GoFundMe

HEARTBREAKING news from Canada on Friday, February 24, after it was revealed a young Canadian boy had died suddenly while on holiday with his family in Mexico.

The mother of a ‘healthy’ young Canadian boy shared the heartbreaking news that her son had died suddenly while the family were on holiday in Mexico.

Kelly Chaput, a former Toronto Sun staffer, and her husband were with their two sons on holiday in Mexico last week when Dylan, 13, suddenly became unwell.

According to reports, he was playing at the beach with his little brother on Valentine’s Day when he complained of a headache and other symptoms that suggested sunstroke.

Dylan died hours later on February 15.

The Chaput family is in shock and now faces funeral and medical bills in Mexico. A GoFundMe page has been opened to help with the practical matters of the tragedy.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Dylan on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Dylan meant so much to so many; he was an amazing son, incredible big brother, loving nephew, grandson and cousin and the best kind of friend to so many.

“While on their family vacation in Mexico, Dylan was taken from Kelly, Kert, Logan and their entire family far too soon. With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens.

“With your help, we would like to raise funds to help Kelly and Kert with the out-of-country medical costs, bringing Dylan home and ultimately funeral expenses.”

It added: “It is in times of sadness that people come together to help one another make it through life’s most painful loss – the loss of their child. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep this incredible family in your thoughts and prayers.

“No parent should have to bury their child. Thank you in advance for your loving kindness.”

Last year, a routine eye exam for Dylan revealed hydrocephalus and he had emergency brain surgery in June 2022 at Halifax paediatric hospital. He was given the all-clear from an MRI and follow-up appointment in October.

But the condition returned. Mexican doctors tried to drain the fluid in his brain but Dylan’s condition was too advanced and he died of organ failure.

“He was a fine, healthy boy, playing in the ocean with his brother, going to restaurants, shopping for a gift for his girlfriend,” said his devastated mother.

“He was perfect! It happened so fast. There was no indication anything was wrong.”

Services for Dylan are planned for early March in Ontario and Nova Scotia, where the Chaputs live.

