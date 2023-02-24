China proposes peace plan for war as Russia-Ukraine reaches one year mark

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 12:33

Russian troops on parade in Red Square/Shutterstock Images

FIRM Russian ally China has proposed a ceasefire and issued a 12-point peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict, as reported on Friday, February 24.

China’s proposed peace plan for Russia and Ukraine comes after China’s Foreign Ministry also urged the end of Western sanctions on Putin’s country as well as put in place measures to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, safe evacuation of civilians and grain export surety.

Included in the plan, which offered no details on the structure of any peace talks, China elaborated on its belief that all countries should be guaranteed “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”

However, the proposal did note that “dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out to resolve the Ukraine crisis” and that “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.”

Speaking at a news conference on Friday with Spain’s prime minister, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “I think that, in general, the fact that China started talking about peace in Ukraine, I think that it is not bad.

“It is important for us that all states are on our side, on the side of justice.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States would reserve judgement but that China’s overt and covert allegiance with Russia meant it was not a neutral mediator.

“We would like to see nothing more than a just and durable peace … but we are sceptical that reports of a proposal like this will be a constructive path forward,” he said.

Casting doubt over the sincerity of China’s plan, on Thursday, China abstained when the UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

It was one of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all five previous resolutions on Ukraine.

