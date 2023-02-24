Florida woman tragically mauled by alligator while saving her dog

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 16:27

Alligator in Florida/Shutterstock Images

24 February 2023, Florida: An 85-year-old woman was walking her dog at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday when an alligator stalked and lunged at her dog. Gloria Serge defended Trooper but was in turn dragged to her death.

A neighbour called 911 but it was too late. Carole Thomas, 76, said she spoke to emergency services while seeing Gloria in the lake with the reptile.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said after the tragedy, “The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1million.

There is an average of eight unprovoked alligator bites per year over the past 10 years in Florida, according to the FWC website.

“Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida,” the FWC said.

“The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.”

“When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.”

The alligator was known in the community and had been nicknamed Henry. Trooper survived the attack. The alligator was captured and euthanised.

