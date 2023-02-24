BREAKING: Young son of former British soap star rushed to hospital

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 10:13

THE young son of a former British soap star was rushed to hospital, as reported on Friday, February 24.



Charlie, the 22-month-old son of former British soap star Helen Flanagan, was rushed to hospital after a serious fall at a water park in Stoke on Trent.

Helen, who played Rosie Webster in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street for over a decade, told her Instagram audience: “We went to a water park and Charlie slipped, really really badly and it was awful, absolutely horrendous.

“I had to get an ambulance and he had snapped his collarbone into two. It was horrendous, so I spent like six hours in the hospital at Stoke.”

She added: “I’d like to say thank you to the paramedics and the doctors and nurses who were amazing. Thank you so much. That was awful, just horrible, horrible, horrible.

“To see your child in pain was just horrendous, but he’s ok.”

“There’s actually not much you can do for it. Apparently it mends by itself but it’s horrible when you’re a mum and you just wish you could take every pain away from them,” she said.

Helen and Charlie and her eldest daughter Matilda still made it abroad to Paris for a girls’ trip the day after the hospital incident on Tuesday and Helen said Charlie was so brave and was doing well.

Flanagan, who took part in the twelfth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, has three children with former Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair.

