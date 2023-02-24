BREAKING: Former England manager limits role at football club due to “health problems”

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 14:32

A FORMER England manager revealed that he has been forced to scale down his role at a football club in his homeland due to “health problems”.

Speaking on Friday, February 24, former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson said he would be limiting his role as sporting director at Karlstad Fotboll in Sweden due to “health problems”.

Eriksson told Karlstad’s website: “I have chosen to limit my public assignments for the time being, due to health problems which are under investigation.

“Now I will focus on health, family and limited assignments for Karlstad Fotboll among others.

“I thank you for all the support from friends and football contacts, and ask you to respect my decision and my privacy.”

Eriksson is 75 and during an illustrious career managed the English side from 2001 to 2006. His lawyer Anders Runebjer told Swedish paper Aftonbladet that he would not reviews details on Sven’s health, but said, “He has a disease, and that means he has limited powers to be the ‘Svennis’ we are all used to seeing.

“That’s the way it is. But at the same time he wants to do as much as he can with football – if he can’t do so he gets bored.”

Karlstad announced: “We wish ‘Svennis’ a speedy recovery, and ask everyone to respect his privacy.”

