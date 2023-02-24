German Defence Minister insists ‘no red line’ when it comes to assisting Ukraine

By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 2:03

Image of Boris Pistorius. Credit: Wikipedia - By Olaf Kosinsky - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67220420

There is no red line to cross when it comes to assisting Ukraine insisted German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Boris Pistorius, the new German Defence Minister, announced on Thursday, February 23, that there was no ‘red line’ when it came to the issue of rendering assistance to Ukraine, as reported by tass.ru.

According to the politician: “There is no red line in this sense”. If there was such a line he stressed, then it did not need to be ‘described in public’ he told both RTL and N-TV channels.

Pistorius pointed out that: “it’s not about red lines, but about the fact that there are two maxims for Germany”. These were, he explained, not to become a party to the conflict and to act only together with the allies.

He concluded: “We are working together with partners and will continue to act in concert, but very prudently and balanced”.

On January 25, the German government confirmed that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and issued permission to other countries to re-export these vehicles. The German Cabinet then approved the delivery of 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Kyiv on February 7.

Military equipment was to be transferred from industry stocks. German tanks, according to Pistorius, would be delivered to Kyiv “at the latest in the last week of March”.

Sweden is still checking if they can provide tanks and how much he explained. The Netherlands, according to the minister, will take part only in the supply of ammunition for tanks, while Denmark is still considering options for its participation.

Earlier, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, and now Deputy Foreign Minister, Andriy Melnik, called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “cross all red lines” in matters of arms supplies to Kyiv.

The diplomat said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were waiting for fighters and submarines from Germany to regain their territories. Melnyk called previous decisions to send tanks and other weapons to Ukraine a “quantum leap”, but complained that the implementation of these decisions is lagging behind.

Prior to this, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Western countries needed to make up their minds and cross the “red lines” on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. He appealed to the states of the West and advised them not to waste time, suggesting that they be resolute and united, and also make a decision as quickly as possible.

Today we are here together – the #B9 leaders, @POTUS 🇺🇸, @jensstoltenberg – to send a strong message of unity. We continue being united and decisive. We continue being committed to collective defense. We continue standing with Ukraine. Until victory. pic.twitter.com/J9e1dVLjvN — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) February 22, 2023

___________________________________________________________

