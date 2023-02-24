Helping garden birds can be as rewarding for you as it is for them

Here’s what to feed them so you can enjoy having birds in your garden all year round. These feathery friends love to tuck into seeds, grains and peanuts. With peanuts, it is best to buy from a reputable feed shop to ensure they’re fresh, unsalted and suitable for birds.

To protect chicks from being fed whole nuts and choking, provide peanuts in good quality mesh feeders.

Birds also like to tuck into cooked pasta, rice and boiled potatoes. They are also partial to cheese, raisins and sultanas.

Apples, pears and soft fruits are popular and are a great autumn food as are insects such as mealworms or waxworms.

Fresh, clean water is essential for birds, so keep water bowls full of clean water and make sure you place bowls and feeders far away from bushes and other areas where predators might hide.

