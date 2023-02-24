Massive Ukrainian flag painted outside Russian Embassy in London

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 15:47

24 February 2023, London: As the world acknowledges the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine today, protesting Londoners have taken to the streets with yellow and blue paint, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show their solidarity.

Bayswater Road was emblazoned in 500 square meters of primary colours on Thursday, which was spread by traffic. The Led By Donkeys campaign group claimed responsibility.

The Metropolitan Police said, “At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway,” the Met said in a tweet.

“Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.”

“They remain in custody.”

The activists said the 340 litres of blue and yellow paint was “high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art”.

