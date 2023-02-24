Pawnshops doing a roaring UK trade as more people need ready cash

By Linda Hall • 24 February 2023 • 15:35

PAWNSHOP: Traditionally identified by three gold balls Photo credit: CC/Kim Traynor

ANYBODY looking for a pawnshop can still find one by looking for the three golden ball that traditionally hang outside.

According to legend, the balls honour St Nicholas who saved three girls from destitution by lending each a bag of gold as a dowry so she could marry.

Dowries are no longer a necessity for marriageable women but pawnshops remain and two pawnbrokers, H&T and Ramsden, are quoted on the stock market with shares that have soared in the past year.

Ramsdens’ shares rose by 36 per cent, while H&T’s increased by 48 per cent with both experiencing a pre-Christmas surge.

H&T, with its 267 stores and a market capitalisation of £195 million (€220.8 million), had outstanding loans of £99 million (€112.1 million) at the end of 2022, compared with £67 million (€75.8) in 2021.

Ramsdens, which has more than 150 shops and a market value of £77 million (€87.2 million), saw its pledge book increase by more than 40 per cent to £8.6 million (€9.7 million) in the 12 months to the end of September alone, without taking into account the Christmas rush.

Another chain, Prestige Pawnbrokers, which already has shops in Richmond and Weybridge, has opened a new store near Leadenhall Market in the City, three locations that would not immediately come to mind when looking for a pawnshop.

As the cost of living rises, they and others are doing a roaring trade, and not only with those of modest means.

The well-heeled are increasingly pawning Rolex watches, diamonds and fine art in preference to banks or pay-day loans when needing some ready cash, sector insiders said.

