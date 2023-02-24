Polar air mass to bring minimums of -10°C to some parts of Spain this weekend

By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 19:58

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

A cold front of polar air is predicted to enter Spain this weekend lowering minimums to around -10°C in some parts.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, some parts of Spain will experience minimum temperatures of around -10°C this weekend. The reason for this sharp drop in temperatures is an isolated depression at high levels along with a mass of polar air at low levels.

They will leave cold and generally unstable weather across the country and the Balearic Islands. This drop in temperatures will leave frost in large areas of the interior of the mainland. It will be more intense in the northern plateau and in mountain areas in the centre and northern regions.

AEMET warned that the minimums reached will be much lower than those normally experienced at this time of the year, which have not been recorded in some places for years. This Friday 24 and Saturday 25, the Agency highlighted that: “values ​​located among 5 per cent of the coldest recorded for these dates in the period 1991-2020 will be reached”.

The cold will be even more intense in the coming days, according to Meteored. It stressed that “the polar air mass is already upon us and has reversed the situation of recent weeks”. This ensures that we will have night temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees below normal.

In the Bay of Biscay, the frosts could practically reach sea level, while in the east of the country, they will remain in pre-coastal areas and in the interior of the Valencian Community and Murcia.

It also warns that the Picos de Europa or Bierzo could experience minimums of -15°C this weekend, and -10°C could be recorded in the Pyrenees.

Meteored explained that it could be even more extreme as of Monday 27: “There is a second round of cold irruption, which will arrive through the Pyrenees on Monday. It is expected to be even stronger and more extensive in the northeast. The minimum temperatures can drop to -20ºC at high levels of the Pyrenees and values ​​of up to -15 ºC in the valleys”.

This second burst of cold air will also cause frost in large areas of the interior of the country and even in coastal areas of Catalonia, especially in Girona and Barcelona.

