Russia accused of ‘planning false flag attack to draw Belarus into war’ with Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 11:47

ACCORDING to the latest update from the US Institute for the Study of War, Russia may be preparing false flag attacks on the Chernihiv Oblast international border to coerce Belarus into the war with Ukraine.

In its latest update regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ISW said that Russia “appears to be setting conditions for false flag operations on the Chernihiv Oblast international border and in Moldova ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The ISW cited information from the Ukrainian Northern Operational Command.

The Ukrainian Northern Operational Command wrote on Facebook: “The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Ukrainian defenders of violating territorial integrity.”

The command themselves cited intelligence data, which said: “The recorded movement of columns of military equipment in the area of ​​the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and personnel who were dressed in a uniform similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The Operational Command also noted that “the defence forces of the Severshchyna keep the situation under control and, unlike the enemy’s troops, have never resorted to provocations and do not have such a goal.

“Each soldier follows the generally accepted rules of warfare, not encroaching on other people’s territories, but exclusively protecting his native land from an insolent and insidious enemy.”

However, the ISW stated that a “Belarusian or Russian attack on northern Ukrainian regions is highly unlikely.”

But it did add that “Russia seeks to force Lukashenko’s hand or blame Ukraine for expanding the war to undermine support for Kyiv.”

“Such a false flag operation could also aim to fix Ukrainian forces at the northern border in an effort to weaken Ukrainian defences in eastern Ukraine and preparations for counter-offensive operations,” it added.

The news comes after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko warned those who ignore China’s advice about peace in Ukraine could face ‘serious consequences’.

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, told Chinese journalists in Minsk on Thursday, February 23, that, in his opinion, today not a single issue in the world can be resolved without the participation of China.

