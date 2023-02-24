Survey finds one significant change in young romantic attitudes since Covid pandemic

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 18:15

Love/Shutterstock Images

ACCORDING to a recent relationship survey, there is one significant change in young romantic attitudes since the Covid pandemic.

The survey, “Singles in America”, published late last year by Psychology Today, Match, revealed one significant change in young romantic attitudes since the Covid pandemic – the desire in most unattached people to form deeper relationships with a sense of security.

Of the 5,000 young singles surveyed, 74 per cent were seeking a committed partnership, contrasted with a much lower 58 per cent in recent pre-pandemic years.

Physical attraction is important to 86 per cent of singles, but being able to trust a partner who is emotionally mature wins out as the most desirable quality in a partner.

Young singles are not likely to sleep with a partner on the first date, with 31 per cent only expressing this choice, which is the figure for pre-pandemic singles’ attitudes too. The majority prefer to get to know their partner a little better before having sex.

And 84 per cent of singles are more drawn to meeting a mate in the real world rather than online, as much as dating apps are important. Young singles want something tangible with actual promise.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.