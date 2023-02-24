Swimmer rescued after near drowning incident on Marbella beach

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 13:27

Be careful of high surf/Shutterstock Images

GREAT news from Marbella on Friday, February 24 after it was revealed that a swimmer off a central beach was rescued recently after nearly drowning at sea.

A swimmer had to be rescued from the sea off a central Marbella beach over the weekend after waves made it difficult for the man to reach the shore.

Marina employee Francisco Campos received the warning last Sunday so he boarded a boat with a local police officer, and together they reached the man in the swell.

Speaking about the incident, Campos said: “The man was not far away, so we were able to get there quickly and rescue him between the two of us.”

Officers on shore looked after the swimmer’s relatives as the rescue was carried out, and prevented more people from getting in the water. The police officer, who remains unnamed, praised the “dedication of the sailor.”

Both men are nominated for Civil Protection Medals of merit from Marbella Town Hall. Councillor for Security, José Eduardo Diaz, said: “The residents of Marbella can be proud to have emergency personnel who provide an effective response when there is an extreme situation like this one.”

Last year in Spain, 393 swimmers died from unintentional drowning according to the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and Lifeguards. This is a notable rise on 2021 figures which recorded less than 300 drownings.

