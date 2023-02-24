These Three Tokens can spice up your portfolio and provide massive returns in the near future— Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Decentraland

By EWN • 24 February 2023 • 11:15

As interest in the world of cryptocurrencies appears to be increasing, new cryptocurrencies are establishing robust, long-lasting companies in the blockchain industry. It’s a common misconception that the blockchain and bitcoin industries are populated by disorganised tech-bro mavericks.

To create long-term and significant potential for investments and other sectors like healthcare, games, commerce, and so on, many of the most successful projects, such as Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA) and the newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are gradually embracing the crypto sector.

Ethereum (ETH): A decentralised platform for Smart Contracts and DApps

In 2015, Ethereum (ETH) was introduced as an open-source, decentralised protocol for creating groups and apps, holding assets, conducting transactions, and communicating without being governed by a single party. With the use of this framework, developers have a great deal of freedom and flexibility when building new decentralised applications. A worldwide computer network that functions as a collection of supercomputers powers this platform. Due to blockchain’s resistance to tampering, it creates and executes smart contracts, applications free from censorship or meddling from outside parties. Additionally, smart contracts are self-exhausting, similar to an automat or vending machine that executes contract conditions digitally, reducing the risk of fraud.

Ethereum (ETH) is used in both games and virtual reality. It is used to tokenise real estate, wearables, surroundings, and avatars in order to create ownership. This platform, which is based on blockchain technology, is made up of a number of linked secure or cryptographic public documents. Each is challenging to alter because it has been marked by user data, time, and modifications that all users have to consent to. This platform operates a decentralised computer called the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which executes smart contracts on the Ethereum Network and guarantees the accurate and secure execution of every contract.

Decentraland (MANA): Building a Decentralised 3D Virtual Reality Platform with LAND

The metaverse is more than just a setting for science fiction movies. It is nearly as easy for people to interact with as it is in the real world. On the decentralised 3D virtual reality platform, Decentraland (MANA), which is powered by the Ethereum blockchain, users can create virtual structures like casinos, art galleries, music venues, and theme parks and charge other players to visit them.

In Decentraland, the navigable virtual space is known as LAND, an ERC-721 non-fungible digital asset divided into 16m by 16m parcels. The community members who purchase these parcels do so using MANA, Decentraland’s local cryptocurrency token. Due to their further division into themed communities known as Districts, some parcels allow users to build shared places with shared interests.

More than 20 investors, including Animoca Brands, Digital Currency Group, and CoinFund, back Decentraland in light of the industry-changing impact it has had on cryptocurrencies. It also worked with Polygon, Samsung, and the South Korean government. A Decentraland trust was also created by Grayscale and is secured with more than 20 million MANA coins.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Cryptocurrency that’s making a big splash in the Crypto World

The cryptocurrency industry has been showing a lot of interest in the upcoming Ethereum (ETH)-based meme token known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for a while now. The native token of Big Eyes, BIG, supports numerous crypto operations, including user engagement, network governance, and more. In the world of cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is most well-known for not requiring transaction taxes or gas fees to finish a variety of crypto operations. This makes it the perfect cryptocurrency for regular crypto operations like trading.

Big Eyes Coin is going above and beyond to successfully be one of the largest developing coins in presale history, with generous charity wallets created to support organisations that are saving the oceans and exclusive NFTs in development to provide investors with something extra. In addition, Big Eyes Coin is providing users with several bonuses that benefits them and aids in platform development.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido