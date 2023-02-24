Ukraine: remembering those who are suffering and those who have fallen

At the time Putin explained that the “special military operation was aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine in a bid to protect ethnic Russians, prevent Kyiv’s NATO membership and to keep it in Russia’s sphere of influence.”

At the time and to date, the EU and its member states stand united in their unwavering support for Ukraine and firmly condemn “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression.”

Euro Weekly News had the pleasure of speaking to Stanislav Kinka, from The Ukrainian Review, an English-language quarterly journal, he confirmed that: “The war became the greatest tragedy and unity of Ukraine. For many, the war has become a time when the best qualities are manifested.”

“Now teachers and engineers, opera singers, and yesterday’s university graduates are fighting in the Ukrainian armed forces. War, in one way or another, affects everyone: our habits, our conversation, and the way we dress and think.”

Stanislav added: “This is the kind of mobilization that our adversaries in Russia hardly expected to see, and our allies too. It’s hard to talk about the war, you have to feel it. The sound of the siren has been heard and is being heard by millions of citizens of Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands lost their homes. Many thousands died or lost their loved ones. War is always a tragedy, we will learn the full impact of the war on the inhabitants of Ukraine only much later, and we will feel it for many years.

“We see that Ukraine is supported by many countries of the world and that support is growing. This inspires hope that there will be no war for many years, as Vladimir Putin and his associates want and it will end with Ukraine’s access to internationally recognized borders.”

“For Ukraine as a country, the hope lies in building a free, democratic society of equal opportunity in a new, rebuilt country. We cannot miss this chance.”

Stanislav ended by expressing his thanks, saying: “I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Spain, the armed forces (Fuerzas Armadas de Espana), and everyone who helps Ukraine, from sending Leopard 2 tanks to helping refugees.”

And now, where does the war leave the innocent people of Ukraine and Russia? It has been a year since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine and there does not appear to be any real signs of a way out of this terrible conflict. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, Zelensky or Putin appear primed for an outright military victory, and progress at the negotiating table is highly improbable.

