Vernon Kay confirmed as replacement for Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2

By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 19:05

Image of Vernon Kay. Credit: BBC media centre

The BBC has announced that Vernon Kay will be taking over from the outgoing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

Vernon Kay has today, Friday, February 24, been confirmed as the replacement for Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

We're delighted to announce that Vernon Kay will be taking over the mid-morning show on Radio 2 later this year! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IVm3xYbOpw — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 24, 2023

A statement from the BBC read: “Vernon Kay is the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, and will launch his new show in May. And this Spring, Radio 2 presents a stellar range of brilliant live music (including a Country extravaganza), world-exclusive interviews and exciting new programming”.

Vernon said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce”.

“I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start”, he continued.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 commented: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best-loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2″.

She added: “He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show”.

Vernon is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he’s covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary. He also presents Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

He kicked off his radio career at Radio 1 from 2004 – 2012, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows. From 2015 – 2017, Vernon presented the mid-morning show on Radio X.

Vernon has been a regular face on TV for the past 20 years, having presented a variety of shows including All Star Family Fortunes (ITV), Formula E coverage (C4), T4 (C4), This Morning (ITV), and numerous game shows for ITV including Vernon Kay’s Gameshow Marathon, Drive, and Splash!

He’s also hosted three network shows in the US for ABC and NBC and Vernon came third when a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2020. He will be talking to Zoe Ball next week live on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Following Ken Bruce’s announcement in January that he had decided to leave Radio 2 in March, his last show on Radio 2 will be broadcast on Friday 3 March.

