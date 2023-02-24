By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 22:16

Image of National Police raiding the property in Alhaurin de la Torre. Credit: [email protected]

Three individuals were arrested for their suspected involvement in the alleged kidnapping of two people on a farm in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

As reported in a statement from the Provincial Police Station today, Friday, February 24, the National Police arrested three individuals – two males and a female – for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of two individuals on a farm in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

It was specified that the abduction could be related to an alleged theft of a cache of hashish and weapons. According to the investigations, the detainees are suspected of kidnapping the two individuals ‘on suspicion that the injured parties had stolen a cache of drugs and weapons’.

The victims were reportedly held against their will for four hours until they were released by the captors themselves. During this period they allegedly received a beating and were threatened with a firearm.

‘Operation Rae’ was launched by the National Police after complaints from the victims. They appeared at police stations the day after the kidnapping and reported what had happened. From that moment, the police focused their efforts on identifying those responsible for the events and locating their place of captivity.

According to the investigations carried out, the victims were summoned to a farm in Alhaurin de la Torre, where they were approached by two men equipped with firearms.

In this context, the attackers would have beaten and threatened their victims, suspecting that they could reveal information about a cache of 27 kilograms of hashish, an AK-47 rifle, and several short arms that had been stolen from them.

After four hours of illegal detention, the victims were released on the condition that they hand over several vehicles and compensate their captors for the theft of the narcotics and the weapons. It was reported that the kidnappers allegedly had the support of a third person – the sentimental partner of one of them.

The procedures carried out by the investigating officers made it possible to locate the farm where the kidnapping had taken place. They subsequently proceeded to carry out the entry and search of the property, with judicial authorisation. As a result, 6.5 kilograms of hashish, a revolver, a sawn-off shotgun, and various air guns were seized.

Finally, the operation concluded with the arrest of two men and a woman between the ages of 25 and 39. All of them are suspected of alleged involvement in the crimes of illegal detention, injuries, threats, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The Investigating Court No8 of Malaga has been made aware of the facts, as reported by malagahoy.es.

🚩Detenidas 3 personas implicadas en el secuestro de otras 2 en una finca de #AlhauríndelaTorre (#Málaga) 🔹Fueron apresadas durante 4 horas hasta ser liberadas, recibieron una paliza y fueron amenazadas con un arma de fuego 👉Las víctimas denunciaron#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/kuuxU2YFiO — Policía Nacional (@policia) February 24, 2023

