Which Top Dog will prove its loyalty in 2023? Survival of the fittest between Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Dogetti

By EWN • 24 February 2023 • 11:30

Shiba Inu – Vying to be the only Dog In Town

The soaring success of Shiba Inu and Doge is quite evident on the crypto chart today. These two dog-based meme coins are in a constant race to make it to the top of the crypto world as a whole. With Doge on the number one ranking and SHIB on the second among the meme coins, this canine race is getting more intense with every minute. Despite this, the investors are eyeing another meme coin of the same family; Dogetti (DETI). Rumors are that this new crypto coin will soon take over the charts and claim its spot at the top. Let’s find out what makes this coin so distinctive.

The Mafia making you money – Dogetti

Just like other meme coins of the canine family, the inspiration for Dogetti also comes from the dog Shiba Inu. However, this dog is nothing like the others in the crypto world. Here, the innocent-looking dog has decided to ramp up his attire and become a mafia dog named Don Eloni. While other pet coins depend on their ‘owners’, this one is simply his own boss. But don’t let this mafia getup intimidate you, Dogetti is here to break all the stereotypes and the negative connotations attached to the underworld! Every member of the Dogetti community is considered a ‘family’ which means that the well-being of the community is in the hands of the investors themselves. No superior force -just equal distribution of power and a constant sense of belonging!

In the Dogetti community, the coins are owned and controlled by the community itself via Dogettiswap. Meaning that there is no central authority responsible for regulation. Unlike most cryptos, Dogettiswap is based on a liquidity pool system that not only allows instant transfers but also lowers the trading fees compared to other exchanges! Who doesn’t wish to save the unnecessary fee, right?

Despite having a mafia figure, Don Eloni still has a soft heart. 2% of every Dogetti transaction will go to the charitable funds and the DETI family is responsible for deciding which charities they wish to support, once again giving them full authority. Dogetti aims to build back investors’ trust in the crypto world once again by providing them with some of-furs that they really can’t ignore. The goal of the DETI family is to promote generational wealth and ensure stability by building trust. Thus, every DETI holder gets to enjoy equal authority as any other member of the one big global family.

Crypto coins such as DETI are here to build bridges again. By providing investors with full control over their transactions and the entire community, Dogetti is trying to gain investors’ trust just so everyone gets to gain and grow together. Perhaps this is what’s making the investors so interested in this crypto coin and they are predicting it to be the next competitor of SHIB and DOGE. So, if you are looking for a legit investment, entering the Deti family can be a safe move as you can track the gains and get to be your own boss! Look out crypto world, the mafia family is soon going to take over the entire crypto ecosystem!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido