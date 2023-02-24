You could turn $1,000 into $100,000 worth of BIG with Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes! The Crypto looks set to surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 24 February 2023 • 11:45

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the popular cat-themed meme coin, is the crypto that is changing things for good. Now it has launched its Loot Box Campaign, giving users the chance to win some HUGE prizes. Loot boxes are part of the hugely successful Big Eyes Coin presale and offer up to a 10,000% return on purchases. Everyone’s a winner with Big Eyes Coin.

What is a Big Eyes Coin Loot Box?

Avid video gamers will be familiar with the concept. A loot box is a virtual item which can be redeemed to receive a random selection of prizes. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently offering three types of loot boxes: Cute Boxes, Kitty Vaults and Super Saiyan Boxes. Each box has varying costs and reward ranges.

Cute Boxes cost $100 to open and rewards range from $100 to $5,000 worth of BIG coins. Kitty Vaults are $500 with rewards ranging from $500 to $25,000 worth of BIG coins. At $1,000 to open, Super Saiyan Boxes may be the highest cost but they also offer the highest rewards. Potential prizes range from $1,000 to a staggering $100,000 worth of BIG coins. That’s an incredible 10,000% return on your investment.

The Big Eyes Coin Loot Box Campaign is community-centred and part of the project’s commitment to its feline-loving community. The prizes are randomised but always guarantee a minimum return on investment, meaning you cannot lose. The Big Eyes Loot Box Campaign offers an excellent opportunity for users to test their luck and receive some big rewards. Users can also do test spins free of charge, but the results of the actual rewards are always randomised.

First Come, First Served

The Loot Boxes are available for purchase while stocks last, and users can buy as many boxes as they want. The Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes add a new and exciting dimension for cryptocurrency investors, offering massive rewards to crypto enthusiasts.

At Big Eyes Coin, the cat community trumps everything, and the project aims to keep its cat-crazy community happy. With the Big Eyes Coin Loot Box Campaign, there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Dogecoin – The beginning of a houndish revolution

Launched in 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) was destined for stardom. What began as a joke, soon became one of the most popular cryptos in existence. Paving the way for other dog-themed cryptos with its Japanese dog breed the Shiba Inu as its well-loved meme mascot. The face of the crypto is based on a successful internet meme. Dogecoin’s monumental success was the beginning of a rush of new meme coins, all battling to reach Dogecoin’s heights.

The canine crypto is open-source and runs on a peer-to-peer network, giving its users a decentralised and secure platform, without the need for any third-party when dealing with transactions.

Although many people like to pin the success of the coin on billionaire Elon Musk, who has mentioned the coin publicly many times, its loyal community have faith in its utilities. Dogecoin remains a popular choice, even today.

Shiba Inu – Dog-Themed Crypto Success

Like most cryptos, Shiba Inu (SHIB) runs on a decentralised network via a blockchain. Transactions are verified and recorded on each blockchain, with the database noting and running the meme coin.

The Ethereum-based coin features the Shiba Inu hunting dog as its mascot, much like its rival Dogecoin, which the meme coin is often compared to. Both have shared incredible success as two-dog themed coins.

While the dogs look on, this cat is really going places. If you want to make the most of your Big Eyes Coin crypto investment, you need to hurry. Loot Boxes are currently available only until the end of the cryptocurrency’s presale. They offer a potential opportunity to win huge rewards, as well as investing in a crypto that is destined for a bright future. There is only a limited number of loot boxes available, so you need to act quickly.

