Arsenal increase lead at top of Premier League after narrow win at Leicester City

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 18:43

Image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

A narrow 1-0 win at Leicester City saw Arsenal increase their lead at the top of the English Premier League to five points.

Arsenal travelled to the King Power Stadium this afternoon, Saturday, February 25, to face Leicester City. Mikel Arteta’s team was looking to consolidate its lead over Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League.

A solitary strike from Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli was enough to secure the three points from a tricky away fixture. He fired his ninth of the season beyond Danny Ward in the 46th minute after latching onto a perfect ball from new-signing Leandro Trossard.

VAR again played a big part in proceedings in the first half. Trossard netted a lovely shot but Ben White was eventually judged to have impeded the Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up to the goal.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho also saw his effort ruled out for offside not long after Trossard’s had been disallowed. Brendan Rodgers sees his side languishing in 14th place after the defeat.

Today’s win leaves the Gunners five points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side. They travel to the south coast of England to face Bournemouth AFC in this afternoon’s 5:30pm (local time) kick-off. A win for City would cut the deficit to two points although Arsenal have one game in hand. Next up for Arsenal is a home match on Wednesday, March 1, against Everton.