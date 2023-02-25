Biden rules out supplying Ukraine with fighter jets because ‘they are not needed now’

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 2:08

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Biden ruled out transferring fighter jets to Ukraine because they are “not needed now”.

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, February 24, US President Joe Biden again ruled out the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In his opinion, Kyiv does not need them at the moment.

Speaking on the anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the American leader was asked if he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs F-16s. “No, he doesn’t need F-16s right now”, Biden said.

The journalist clarified whether this means that Kyiv will never receive fighter jets. Biden stressed that it was impossible to know exactly what the Ukrainian side may need in the future, but for now, the US military saw no reason for this. “At the moment, I rule it out”, insisted the American leader.

“No, he doesn't need F-16s now." As Pres. Zelenskyy requests F-16s in conflict with Russia, Pres. Biden tells @DavidMuir the U.S. is sending Ukraine what "our seasoned military thinks he needs now." WATCH the exclusive interview on @ABCWorldNews. https://t.co/JgKKXBkPB6 pic.twitter.com/NMaDlewlJO — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2023

Biden also noted that Washington considered other support a higher priority at this stage of the conflict. Among the necessary weapons, he named tanks, artillery, and air defence systems. “There are things that he needs now that we are sending him so that they will be able to achieve success this spring, summer and fall”, he added.

Over the past year, our commitment to the people and future of a free, sovereign, and democratic Ukraine hasn’t wavered. And it never will. pic.twitter.com/OS4U7R21Mg — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2023

In early February, Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Western partners to transfer modern fighter jets to Kyiv. The United States, Germany, Poland, and Belgium publicly refused to deliver them. The UK is ready to deliver the planes only after the conflict with Russia has ended. However, deliveries under certain conditions were not ruled out by French President Emmanuel Macron.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.