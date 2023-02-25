Big Eyes Coin has witnessed one of the best crypto pre-sales as it eyes Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 25 February 2023 • 9:45

It’s raining cats and dogs in the meme coin world right now. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is enjoying one of the best crypto pre-sales in recent history, and the signs are all very promising for the new crypto coin. Quickly becoming one of the hottest cryptos to invest in 2023, it could very well soon be in conversations with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) about which is the best meme coin to put your money in.

Big Eyes Coin could be a killer kitten

A useful gauge for how Big Eyes Coin is set to enter the market like exploding fireworks is how it has been among one of the best crypto pre-sales in recent history. Having set a target of $50m, it’s well on its way to achieving that, surpassing $29m as Stage 12 in its presale opens.

This cute cat-themed meme coin has already amassed a following and it has explored innovative ways to attract buyers to its platform. This has included previously offering a time-limited 200% bonus promo code and now launching its exciting loot boxes that contain an exciting array of BIG tokens, with each representing either value for investment or a lucrative return on investment.

So what has made Big Eyes Coin one of the best crypto pre-sales in recent history? Central to its success, and reflected in the care with which it structured its loot boxes to prevent financial losses, is the sense of community. It embeds its members into its decision-making process and regularly promotes competitions on its Twitter pages to reinforce that sense of belonging. It’s a strategy that allows it to draw more buyers in and is a strong factor behind it enjoying one of the best crypto pre-sales.

Alongside this, Big Eyes Coin is one of the more eco-friendly cryptocurrencies as it donates a chunk of its earnings to organisations dedicated to conserving the oceans. In an industry heavily criticised for its carbon emissions, it’s more than commendable to see Big Eyes Coin opting for a different approach.

Do you really want to miss out on one of the best crypto presales?

What will 2023 look like for Dogecoin?

Whilst Big Eyes Coin is enjoying one of the best crypto pre-sales imaginable, other meme coins will be looking with interest. The pioneer of the meme coin is Dogecoin. It started in 2013 as a meme and is now worth billions of dollars. It is always a cryptocurrency viewed with interest, not least because it is being advocated by Elon Musk.

It has been credited for having a structure shaped around low fees and swift transaction times. Many are speculating a price surge if it becomes the integrated source of payment for transactions on Twitter as Elon Musk is suggesting possible.

Shiba Inu – an impressive young meme coin

If Big Eyes Coin wants to supplant Dogecoin as the leading meme coin, it’s got to get through some other scary dogs first, namely Shiba Inu (SHIB). This is the second largest cryptocurrency in the meme coin landscape and was created in 2020 as the “Dogecoin Killer”. It did briefly outperform its rival in 2021 and has witnessed a price increase of up to 30% in the past weeks. It too will have ambitions of being the apex meme coin this year.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido