Big Eyes Coin soars on pre-sale as Bitcoin taps a 5-month high

By EWN • 25 February 2023 • 10:00

For the first time since 2022, Bitcoin soars to a high of $24,000, and we are beginning to see the rest of the market rally. The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has always had a snowball effect on most cryptocurrencies, and it’s natural for altcoins to follow its movement. While many argue that 2023 might just be another long haul of bearish market conditions, we are starting to see a change of mindset as BTC soars to $24k, making all other altcoins follow. Coins like FTM, Atom, and avalanche are up by a reasonable percentage, and the DeFi market is also taking the queue.

Big eyes coin(BIG) is another cryptocurrency project leading on presale, with over $21 million raised in a bearish market condition. Even before launch, the meme coin project looks to be the first to raise this much. And more to come as the presale isn’t over yet. Big eyes presale is still on, tokens are being sold at relatively low prices, and now could be the best time to join the network before it gets too late.

Bitcoin’s Open Source Software Brings in Active Users

Bitcoin(BTC) is the first decentralised digital cryptocurrency that operates on a peer-to-peer network without intermediaries. The Cryptocurrency pioneered the debut of blockchain technology into the world of finance by introducing a revolutionary new way to store and transfer digital assets. Unlike traditional currencies, which governments and financial institutions control, the bitcoin network is based on open-source software that allows anyone with an internet connection to be an active user.

Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in decentralised ledgers called a blockchain. Bitcoin has since inception proven to be a revolutionary new way to securely and transparently transfer digital assets online. It has also paved the way for more blockchain adoptions and more projects in the industry.

One of the key features that increased the value of bitcoin is its scarcity, as the existence of the tokens is pegged to 21 million bitcoins. Bitcoin has experienced several bearish market conditions, but 2022 was one of the biggest, as the token plummeted from its $64k high in November 2021 to about $15k in 2022. However, investors are enthusiastic about the recent price increases from Bitcoin, and many suggest that this might be the beginning of the since anticipated bull market.

Big eyes coin(BIG)

Big eyes coin(BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that plans to launch in 2023 on the Ethereum blockchain. It is currently one of the top performers on presale as it sold over $30 million. The meme coin is a cat-themed project that allows users to participate in a revolutionary project in the meme coin meta. Its cat meme coin mascot will be the first of its kind, offering the uniqueness many meme coin projects lack as dog-themed cryptocurrencies. Its uniqueness is one of its major selling points.

Big eyes coin also looks to offer more in terms of utilities. It takes the stepping of the Shiba Inu tokens, offering users more decentralised finance functions. Big eyes coin is a meme coin that believes in giving back to its community. Hence it comes with several features to support that cause. Its NFTs, yield farming, swapping, and more will allow users to profit from their investment. Big eyes coin presale is on its 10th, and joining now could equate to securing your spot in the coming bull market of 2023. Buy now before the presale ends.

