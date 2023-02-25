Body found in search for actor’s missing sister-in-law who disappeared 11 days ago

In a statement released on Saturday, February 25, Sussex police released a statement saying: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.”

“At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

After Laurel was last seen on February 14, her son, Matthew Aldridge, appealed for people to check sheds, outbuildings and doorbell footage.

“It is terrible, it’s like a nightmare, in a way we’re waiting to wake up from it,” he said, “but we’ve got each other and we’ve received a lot of love and support from the wider community and that’s really helping us get through.

“We’re continuing to look in the local woodlands and fields. She loved nature so we think that’s perhaps where she’s gone.”

Speaking this week he said: ‘She left the house with nothing but what she was wearing, with no keys and no phone. She has not been seen since.”

“She missed her fifth chemo session and we think that is what has triggered some sort of crisis in her and she has gone off for a long walk somewhere.”