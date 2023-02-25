By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 17:58

Police divers recover two bodies from River Clyde in Scotland after tugboat capsized

Two bodies have been recovered from the River Clyde in Scotland by police divers after a tugboat capsized near Greenock.

Police divers made the tragic discovery of two bodies in the River Clyde this afternoon, Saturday, February 25. The specialists were part of a search team trying to locate the crew of a tugboat that capsized near Greenock, Inverclyde, in the Firth of Forth yesterday, Friday 24.

The emergency services were immediately deployed to the location at the Custom House Quay near the mouth of the river after being alerted to the incident. These included members of Police Scotland, a coastguard helicopter, and rescue boats from the RNLI, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

It is believed that at the time of the accident, the tugboat had been towing the MV Hebridean Princess cruise ship and had two passengers on board. Rescue operations were halted at around 8pm last night when it became too dark to continue and were resumed this morning.

According to the emergency services, the bodies of the two sailors were recovered from the capsized vessel at around 1:40pm today by experts from Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit. Although formal identification has yet to be confirmed, the two men’s next of kin have been informed of the discovery.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our enquiries”, said Chief Inspector Damian Kane, the local area commander.

