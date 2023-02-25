Displaced Ukrainians in line for thousands of tickets for Eurovision Song Contest

On Saturday, February 25, the UK Government has agreed that around 3,000 tickets will be made available for those Ukrainians who have been forced from their homes and are living in the UK meaning they can attend one of the live shows and help mark the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra’s victory at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

While Ukraine won the competition in 2022 it is unable to host it because of Russia’s invasion. The UK, who finished second in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the track Space Man by Sam Ryder, agreed to host and create an event which honoured Ukraine’s culture and people.

This ticket allocation will see thousands of Ukrainians attending the live shows and is another example of the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

The news comes as the Government announces £10M in funding to help ensure the event truly showcases Ukrainian culture. The money will support Liverpool City Council and the BBC’s partnerships with Ukrainian artists and performers to provide a collaborative show celebrating music and how it unites people worldwide.

It will also support security, visa arrangements and other operational aspects of the contest, as well as Liverpool City Council’s schools, community and volunteering programmes.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means the contest cannot be held where it should be. But we are honoured to support the BBC and Liverpool in hosting it on their behalf, and are determined to ensure the Ukrainian people are at the heart of this event.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.