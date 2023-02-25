Dogetti, Avalanche, and Chainlink: Expand your portfolio in the ongoing Bear Market!

By EWN • 25 February 2023 • 12:15

Since the bear market began in the summer of 2022, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced extreme levels of volatility, which has made crypto activities, such as trading and investing, difficult to perform. It is for this reason that long-term cryptocurrency investing has become a favoured mode of approach within the crypto market for crypto investors. It is the only crypto investing strategy that protects assets from incurring a loss, and it allows them to accumulate profits in the long run. Within the current climate, the crypto market is experiencing spells of bullish action, making crypto investing more lucrative than it has been for a while. Since the bear market is still ongoing, investors looking to make a quick profit in the crypto market can ensure that they don’t end up incurring a loss by prioritising long-term crypto investments over short-term ones.

Thanks to the recent spell of bullish activity within the crypto market, there now exists a unique opportunity to generate quick revenue early into the new year. It is an opportunity that many ought to take as it could be a while before another bull run within the cryptocurrency industry, thanks to the ongoing bear market. Altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) are obvious options, but reports suggest that lesser-known gems, such as Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), and Dogetti (DETI), could offer more value for less money. This piece highlights what makes these three cryptos fantastic investment options in the current climate.

Avalanche Intimidates Ethereum with Incredible Solutions

Avalanche (AVAX) is a notable layer one blockchain network within the cryptocurrency industry. It possesses many attractive features, including an ideal framework that enables the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. Like many crypto platforms, AVAX provides feasible solutions to existing problems within the industry, such as speed, performance, and scalability. It is also one of the few blockchain networks with the capacity to challenge and rival Ethereum (ETH), the world’s dominant smart contract platform.

Its native cryptocurrency, AVAX, is integral to several operations within its ecosystem, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. The AVAX token is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Cryptos Ideal Framework

Chainlink (LINK) is a popular blockchain abstraction layer notable within the industry for providing an ideal framework that enables universally connected smart contracts and allows blockchain networks to securely interact with external data feeds and other important bits of information. LINK is driven by a large open-source community of data providers, node operators, smart contract developers, researchers, security auditors, and more.

Its native cryptocurrency, LINK, is central to all crypto operations within its ecosystem, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. The token is available on top crypto platforms within the industry.

Step Aside Shiba Inu, We Have a New Dogekiller

Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming meme coin project within the cryptocurrency industry. The project is set to run atop the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and features a Decentralised Exchange (DEX), a cryptocurrency token, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). DETI is highly anticipated within the meme coin space, and early reports suggest that the project has the potential to become the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Its native cryptocurrency, DETI, is integral to its ecosystem and all its operations. DETI is set to go on presale in the coming weeks and could be a nice meme coin addition to any crypto portfolio.

