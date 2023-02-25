Driver attacked with machete on AP-7 in Malaga municipality of Mijas in attempted robbery

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 20:33

Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A suspected robbery occurred on the AP-7 motorway in the Malaga municipality of Mijas when the driver of a vehicle was attacked by a man armed with a machete.

As reported by the Emergency Service 112 Andalucia, a 33-year-old man was attacked with a machete in broad daylight on the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway on Friday, February 24.

The incident occurred at around 6:30pm at the point where the road passes through the Malaga municipality of Mijas. According to reports, it was a possible robbery attempt.

According to reports, the victim was pursued by another vehicle while driving on the AP-7. As they reached the Calahonda toll at Km200, his vehicle was rammed and the driver was subsequently attacked with a machete.

Workers from a road maintenance team who observed the incident alerted the emergency operator. 112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location along with an ambulance with a medical team.

The injured man was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella as a result of the wounds caused by the knife and the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the facts, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

