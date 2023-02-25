Driver attacked with machete on AP-7 in Malaga municipality of Mijas in attempted robbery

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 20:33
Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle.
Credit: Guardia Civil
As reported by the Emergency Service 112 Andalucia, a 33-year-old man was attacked with a machete in broad daylight on the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway on Friday, February 24.
The incident occurred at around 6:30pm at the point where the road passes through the Malaga municipality of Mijas. According to reports, it was a possible robbery attempt.
According to reports, the victim was pursued by another vehicle while driving on the AP-7. As they reached the Calahonda toll at Km200, his vehicle was rammed and the driver was subsequently attacked with a machete.
Workers from a road maintenance team who observed the incident alerted the emergency operator. 112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location along with an ambulance with a medical team.
The injured man was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella as a result of the wounds caused by the knife and the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the facts, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
