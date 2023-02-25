Marco Pierre White Jr converts to Islam in bid to leave heroin

By Linda Hall • 25 February 2023 • 15:28

ISLAM CONVERT: Marco Pierre White Jr became a Muslim during one-year prison term Photo credit: Marco Pierre White Jr

MARCO PIERRE WHITE JR, now a convert to Islam, walked free from HMP Bristol some days ago declaring that he would never touch drugs again.

The problematic Celebrity Big Brother star and son of chef Marco Pierre White spent a year in prison for shoplifting, possessing a knife, possessing heroin and racially abusing a supermarket security guard.

The 28-year-old announced in a Daily Mail interview that while serving his 12-month term he had converted to Islam in his battle to stay clean after years of drug abuse. He had the full support of his father, he said, and now hopes to follow him by becoming a chef himself.

Speaking to MailOnline, Pierre White Jr admitted wasting more than £1 million (approximately €1.113 million) on his addictions.

“Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said, adding that he had been in rehab 17 times. “Being in prison made me realise that enough is enough. The only thing that has cured me was being banged up in a cell for 23 hours a day.”

Although he sipped a beer during the exclusive interview, he revealed that he now prays times a day.

“In prison I saw the lads going to pray. I would listen to them talking about the Islamic community and the Koran and I thought a lot of it made sense.”

Attributing his crimes to his drug use, he admitted that without prison and his father’s intervention, he would probably have died or spent the rest of his days as an addict and in jail.

Much-tattooed Pierre White Jr also has a daughter, Arabella Rose, now aged three, with his ex-partner. “Missing a year of her life while inside has also made me determined never to fall into drug use again,” he declared.

