Popular Moroccan entertainer jailed for rape in France

By Sarah Newton-John • 25 February 2023 • 10:06

The scales of justice/Shutterstock Images

25 February 2023, Paris: A French court has found hugely popular Arabic singer Saad Lamjarred guilty of raping a young woman in France in 2016. He was immediately detained after the verdict was given. Lamjarred will spend six years in prison, according to French media.

Lamjarrad, 37, showed no reaction to the sentencing after the short trial. He denied raping the woman in a Saint-Tropez hotel room seven years ago.

The singer is very popular in the Arab music world and is well known to Moroccan royalty. The King of Morocco paid his legal fees when he was arrested in 2016 and Lamjarred dedicated his next song to the King.

In 2007 Lamjarred took part in “Super Star” a high rating Arab TV talent show in which he won second place. He has been recognized for popularizing Moroccan pop music.

His popularity has not waned with his audience since his arrest. His official music video for the song “LM3ALLEM” has been viewed more than one billion times on YouTube, breaking audience records.

Many of Mr Lamjarred’s fans maintain the singer is the victim of a “plot” by neighbouring Algeria, which has strained relations with Morocco.

Mr Lamjarred was first arrested on suspicion of beating and raping a woman in New York in 2010. He fled the USA while on bail and has never returned.

As yet there is no announcement of an appeal of this week’s sentence.

