Shoddy standards and negligent contractors under scrutiny after Turkey earthquakes

By Linda Hall • 25 February 2023 • 17:22

TURKEY EARTHQUAKES: More than 43,000 homeless and cities destroyed Photo credit: Flickr/IHH Human Relief Fund

WITH more than 43,000 now dead following the Turkey earthquakes, engineers examining the devastation have been horrified by building standards.

Since the earthquakes hit on February 6, the Turkish authorities have begun investigating hundreds of building contractors and owners amongst others suspected of criminal negligence.

Now the focus of public outrage, there is a widespread belief that they increased their profits by ignoring regulations introduced over the last two decades to make buildings more resistant to earthquakes.

Experts from the building sector also point out that while contractors responsible for unsafe buildings should face the consequences, they should not be the sole targets of gross negligence charges.

“Putting the blame only on the contractors would be the easy way out,” Ali Ozgunduz told the international media. A former state prosecutor, he investigated collapsed buildings after another disastrous earthquake in Turkey in 1999.

A former president of Turkey’s Chamber of Civil Engineers, Cemal Gokce went further by accusing the government headed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party of over-lenient regulations that have left cities more vulnerable to earthquake damage.

“The government is trying to avoid responsibility by dumping it onto engineers and architects,” he said. “But they are the principal lawbreakers by putting profits over the public interest.”

