Snow in Spain, UK, USA

By Sarah Newton-John • 25 February 2023 • 9:12

Snow flakes/Shutterstock Images

25 February, 2023: Parts of northern and central Spain had snow this morning as temperatures dropped as was forecast for this weekend.

Galicia, one of Spain’s northern autonomous regions had a light dusting of snow from early morning today.

Snow was falling in the UK in isolated pockets in the northern, central and even southern parts of the country. Two blizzards are forecast to hit the UK in the next week. A cold patch is set to descend on the UK early in March as a result of a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event.

In 2018 another SSW occurred in the UK causing weeks of very cold temperatures, snow and strong winds. Called the “Beast from the East” English people should prepare for another such weather event.

Los Angeles currently has a blizzard warning, the first in 34 years, and California has closed highways due to intensifying weather. A flash flood warning is current too for the County.

