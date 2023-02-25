South Wales rocked by powerful 4.2 magnitude earthquake

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 2:34

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A powerful 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck just north of the Rhondda region of South Wales.

According to the British Geological Survey, a powerful earthquake struck South Wales late on Friday evening, February 24. The 4.2 magnitude tremor was registered at 11:59pm, with its epicentre calculated to have been around seven miles north of the Rhondda region.

Residents reported feeling their homes shaking and the tremor was felt as far afield as the town of Dudley in the Midlands. Occurring at a depth of just over one mile the movement from the quake would have been quite significant, as reported by thesun.co.uk. Conflicting reports from seismology sites online placed the quake at between 3.8 and 4.2 magnitudes.

Rubie Barker tweeted: “Thought I was making it up that the house just shook, apparently not #Wales #earthquake“.

Thought I was making it up that the house just shook, apparently not#Wales #earthquake pic.twitter.com/cFjai3OLWu — Rubie Barker (@rubiemayb) February 25, 2023

“Imagine, I just felt this all the way in Dudley, West Midlands!!! #Wales #earthquake“, posted Katy Alexandra Jack.

Imagine, I just felt this all the way in Dudley, West Midlands!!! #Wales #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ihxuZMIAi8 — Katy Alexandra Jack (@Katy_Alex_Jack) February 25, 2023

“Thought something had fallen upstairs, then my son came down to say his bed shook waking him”, reported a Mountain Ash resident. Another local lady commented: “I heard a low rumble, then the wall shook and the chair jumped forward, which takes something with me sitting in it! Blimey. Not pleasant”.

