Train tickets €9.00 in Spain, on sale from March 1st

By Sarah Newton-John • 25 February 2023 • 10:49

Cheap train tickets later in 2023/Shutterstock Images

25 February 2023, Madrid: Cut price fares apply to trips between July and December this year across Spain. Low-cost high-speed rail operator Ouigo plans to sell 1.7 million train tickets for travel in summer and autumn, on sale at 9am on March 1.

Tickets will be valid for travel from July 11 and December 9 2023.

Ouigo has transported almost 5 million passengers on its two current rail lines since May 10 of 2021 when the company arrived in Spain. Ouigo runs Madrid–Barcelona and Madrid–Valencia routes but is set to expand its presence in Spain as travellers explore the country after the pandemic restrictions have largely relaxed.

Competing with existing Spanish train companies Renfe and Iryo, Ouigo has announced a new Alicante–Madrid connection from this summer. Then the company plans to reach Andalusia to Seville, Malaga and Cordoba.

Ouigo España is a subsidiary of SNCF, the French national railway company. Ouigo tickets can only be bought online and there is only one seating class, all passengers are offered the same level of service. With no buffet carriage, you’ll need to stock up on food an drink before you board, but this means more seats are usually available compared to other high-speed trains.

Sales and Marketing Director of Ouigo, Federico Pareja, explains, “These 1.7 million new tickets represent another step towards our goal of democratizing the use of high speed in Spain and encouraging travellers who previously could not afford to opt for the most sustainable mode of travel that exists, that pollutes 80 and 50 times less than planes and cars respectively.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.